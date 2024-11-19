Gold Heist in Warangal: Jewellery Worth Rs. 10 Crore Stolen from SBI Branch

Warangal: In a daring overnight heist, thieves made away with gold jewellery worth an estimated Rs. 10 crores from the State Bank of India (SBI) branch in Rayaparthy Mandal, Warangal. The theft, which occurred around midnight on Monday, was discovered the following morning by bank employees.

Thieves Break In with Gas Cutter

Reports suggest that the thieves entered the bank premises by using a gas cutter to break open a window. Once inside, they targeted the bank’s lockers, which they successfully broke open before stealing a significant amount of gold jewellery. The stolen goods have been valued at around Rs. 10 crores, marking the incident as one of the largest heists in the region in recent times.

Bank Employees Discover the Heist

The theft came to light early on Tuesday when the bank employees arrived for their morning shift and noticed that the bank door had been left open and several lockers were broken into. Alarmed by the state of the branch, the bank manager immediately filed a complaint with the local police, alerting them to the massive robbery.

Police Launch Investigation

The Warangal police have launched a full-scale investigation into the theft. They are reviewing CCTV footage from the surrounding areas to track the burglars’ movements before and after the crime. Authorities are also relying on fingerprint experts to gather evidence from the crime scene, hoping to identify the perpetrators and bring them to justice.

“This was a highly sophisticated heist, and we are doing everything possible to investigate the matter,” said a senior police officer involved in the investigation. “We are currently examining all available evidence, including security camera footage, to identify the culprits.”

Calls for Enhanced Bank Security

This daring robbery has raised concerns over the security protocols at bank branches, particularly in remote areas. Bank officials are now under pressure to enhance the security measures at all branches, including better surveillance systems and more robust physical barriers.

Similar Incidents in the Region

Warangal has seen its share of high-profile robberies in the past, but this particular case stands out due to the sheer scale of the theft. The police have urged residents and businesses in the vicinity to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities as the investigation progresses.

As the authorities continue their probe into this shocking gold heist, the residents of Warangal and surrounding areas remain on edge, hoping that the criminals behind the theft will soon be apprehended.