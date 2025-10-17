Great for the game’: Head expects Rohit, Virat to continue till 2027 ODI World Cup

Perth: Australia batter Travis Head believes Indian stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are likely to continue their ODI careers until the 2027 World Cup, despite ongoing speculation about their future in the format.

The 2023 ODI World Cup finalists will take on each other in the three-match ODI series starting in Perth on Sunday. For the all-important Australia tour, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) elevated Shubman Gill as ODI captain and relieved Rohit from the leadership duty. However, the move has been widely viewed as a symbolic farewell tour for Rohit and Kohli on Australian soil, amid speculation that the duo may not continue until the next 50-over World Cup.

“They have been awesome for India, I guess Axar can speak more highly about them than myself. But two quality players, two of the best white-ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player. Rohit is not that far behind,” Head told reporters in Perth on Friday, with Axar Patel standing next to him.

“Someone who opens the batting. I have huge regard for what Rohit has been able to do. I am sure they will be missed at some stage, but I think they both are going until 2027 (looks at Axar Patel and the all-rounder smiles). They both are trying to get to the World Cup. It is great for the game that they are still playing,” he added.

Axar Patel, set to fill the all-rounder’s role in Ravindra Jadeja’s absence, said Rohit and Virat are complete professionals and eager to hit the ground running in the series opener.

“They are world-class players. They know what to do, and they are ready to go. They are professionals and they know what to do. They are ready to go,” said Axar Patel.

“If you speak about their form, they have been preparing well, hence I think they are ready. Everyone has given their fitness Test, they are raring to go now,” he added.