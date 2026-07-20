Meridian School Celebrates Founders’ Day & Investiture Ceremony; DRDO Scientist Aditya Mishra Inspires Student Leaders

Meridian School celebrated its Founders’ Day and Investiture Ceremony with grandeur on Saturday, July 11, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. The event featured DRDO Scientist Mr. Aditya Mishra as the Chief Guest, honoured CBSE Board toppers for 2025–26, formally inducted the newly elected Student Council, and concluded with a Leadership Oath and the National Anthem.

Meridian School Marks Founders’ Day and Investiture Ceremony

Meridian School celebrated its Founders’ Day and Investiture Ceremony with great enthusiasm and dignity in Hyderabad on Saturday, July 11, 2026.

The programme began at 4:00 p.m. and was graced by Mr. Aditya Mishra, eminent Scientist at DRDO, as the Chief Guest. With over two decades of distinguished service, Mr. Aditya Mishra was introduced as a leader who exemplifies the confluence of technological acumen, strategic foresight, and mission-oriented leadership.

The celebrations commenced with a traditional Lamp Lighting Ceremony, followed by a soulful rendition of the Ganesh Stotram by the school choir, invoking the blessings of Lord Ganesha. A captivating Invocation Dance, blending classical and contemporary dance forms, followed.

Management and Principal Highlight the Importance of Values-Based Leadership

The Co-Founder, Mrs. Renuka Butta, Member of Parliament, 16th Lok Sabha, participated in the programme.

The Principal, Ms. Theresa Rebeiro, delivered the Welcome Address and emphasized that true leadership is rooted in integrity, humility, and values rather than titles or positions.

Referring to the event theme, “Beyond the Badge – Leadership is Action, Not Position,” she encouraged students to become compassionate and responsible leaders.

Addressing the gathering, Mrs. Lalitha Naidu, President of the Meridian Education Society, spoke about nurturing well-rounded individuals who excel academically while developing a strong value system, resilience, and social responsibility.

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Students Deliver Powerful Mime Performance

One of the evening’s most impactful presentations was an outstanding Mime Performance by the students.

Through powerful expressions and silent storytelling, the performance conveyed that communication is not merely about words but also about the emotions and values reflected through actions.

The presentation reinforced the message that great leaders inspire through integrity, empathy, and example.

CBSE Board Toppers and Teachers Honoured

The ceremony also celebrated academic excellence by felicitating the CBSE Board Toppers for the academic year 2025–26.

The students honoured were:

Nishi Agarwal – Class XII

– Kehkashan Mohammed – Class X

Both students were recognised for their outstanding performance in the CBSE Board Examinations.

Teachers Felicitated for Centum Scores

Teachers whose students secured Centum scores were honoured:

Mrs. Geeta Shyamsundar – English

– English Mrs. Rajyalakshmi – Three Centums in Marketing and Economics

– Three Centums in Marketing and Economics Mr. M. V. Srinivas – Business Studies

Teachers Honoured for Highest CBSE Grade X Marks

Teachers whose students secured the highest marks in CBSE Grade X were also felicitated:

Mr. M. V. Srinivas – Entrepreneurship ( 97 ), Legal Studies ( 98 ), and Accountancy ( 96 )

– Entrepreneurship ( ), Legal Studies ( ), and Accountancy ( ) Dr. S. P. J. Suryendra – Biology (95)

Investiture Ceremony and Junior School Choir Performance

The much-awaited Investiture Ceremony followed, during which the newly elected Student Council was formally entrusted with their responsibilities.

Adding a special touch to the programme, the Junior School Choir presented a heart-warming musical tribute to the newly elected cabinet with a spirited rendition of the popular song “I’m Unstoppable Today.”

The performance received thunderous applause from the audience.

DRDO Scientist Aditya Mishra Motivates Future Leaders

In his keynote address, Chief Guest Mr. Aditya Mishra congratulated the Management, Principal, staff, students, and parents for creating a culture of excellence.

He remarked that he saw before him not merely students but the future doctors, engineers, scientists, lawyers, entrepreneurs, and leaders of the nation.

Sharing two memorable incidents from the life of former President Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, he highlighted the legendary scientist’s humility, empathy, and people-centric leadership.

He urged students to remain value-driven and reminded them that while achievements may fade from memory, people will always remember how they were treated.

He encouraged the young leaders to cultivate responsibility, empathy, discipline, and integrity.

Leadership Oath and Vote of Thanks

The newly elected Student Council led the entire school in the Leadership Oath, reaffirming their commitment to serve with sincerity and dedication.

The programme concluded with a heartfelt Vote of Thanks delivered by Head Boy Venkat Yashaswi and Head Girl Aishwarya Vamsi, who expressed gratitude to the Management, Chief Guest, Principal, teachers, parents, and fellow students.

The memorable celebration ended with the singing of the National Anthem, leaving everyone inspired by the timeless message that true leadership is defined not by the badge one wears, but by the values one lives.

Meridian School’s Founders’ Day and Investiture Ceremony on July 11, 2026, in Hyderabad celebrated leadership, academic excellence, and values. Chief Guest DRDO Scientist Mr. Aditya Mishra inspired students with lessons from Dr. A. P. J. Abdul Kalam, while the school honoured CBSE Board toppers, recognised outstanding teachers, inducted the newly elected Student Council, and concluded the event with the Leadership Oath and National Anthem.