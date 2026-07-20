Hyderabad District Basketball Association to Launch Sub-Junior & Youth League 2026 from July 20

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad District Basketball Association (HDBA) is set to kick off the Sub-Junior (Under-13) and Youth (Under-16) League 2026 for boys and girls from July 20, 2026, with matches scheduled to be held at the YMCA, Secunderabad.

Ahead of the tournament, the association conducted a coaching camp that witnessed participation from around 350 young basketball players. Following the camp, 18 teams were selected across four categories:

Youth Boys: 6 teams

6 teams Youth Girls: 4 teams

4 teams Sub-Junior Boys: 4 teams

4 teams Sub-Junior Girls: 4 teams

The selected teams have been named after iconic landmarks and historic locations of Hyderabad, including Charminar Chargers, Golconda Gladiators, Birla Blazers, Secunderabad Stallions, Keesara Kings, and Tank Bund Titans.

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The tournament will follow a League-cum-Knockout format. A notable feature of this year’s competition is a modified playing rule aimed at promoting equal participation. Under the new format, every player must play during the first and second quarters, while coaches will have the flexibility to field their strongest players during the third and fourth quarters.

The initiative is intended to provide every participant with an opportunity to showcase their talent and gain valuable match experience.

To mark the beginning of the tournament, a kit distribution ceremony was held on July 18 at YMCA Secunderabad. Ravula Sridhar Reddy, President of the Telangana Basketball Association and the Hyderabad District Basketball Association, distributed specially designed tournament kits to all 18 participating teams.

The league matches will begin on July 20 and will be played daily from 6:00 PM onwards at YMCA Secunderabad. The tournament is expected to provide a competitive platform for young basketball players and contribute to the development of the sport at the grassroots level in Hyderabad.