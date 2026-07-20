Andhra Pradesh CM denies privatisation of Sub-Registrar Offices

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Monday clarified that ‘Registration Seva Kendras’ (Registration Service Centres) are being established solely to provide better services to the people and directed officials to counter the misinformation that Sub-Registrar offices are being privatised.

He asked officials to inform the public of the facts regarding the deliberate misinformation campaign.

The CM reviewed the performance of various departments at the RTGS Centre in the State Secretariat on Monday.

The issue of alleged privatisation of Sub-Registrar offices came up during the review. Speaking on the occasion, CM Chandrababu said, “The government is firmly committed to providing better registration services to the public. We are establishing Registration Seva Kendras (RSKs) to make registration services much easier. This is by no means privatisation.”

Stating that these centres will function similarly to Passport Seva Kendras, he directed officials to explain how Passport Seva Kendras operate and how the subsequent processes are handled. Passport processing became very easy after Passport Seva Kendras were introduced; Registration Seva Kendras will function in the same manner.

The Chief Minister alleged that some people are deliberately spreading false propaganda regarding these centres. “Officials must take responsibility for explaining the facts to the public and highlighting the benefits of registration service centres. Furthermore, document writers need not worry; we will devise ways to ensure their livelihoods remain unaffected,” he said.

The Chief Minister said the subsidy for ‘Deepam-2.0’ scheme beneficiaries needs to be disbursed systematically, and officials should consider scheduling these payments for specific dates. Officials from the Civil Supplies and Finance departments must coordinate on this matter, examine the technical aspects, and ensure implementation, he said.

He also called for addressing the issue of ‘litigant petitioners.’ “Individuals who file complaints without any genuine public interest should be identified and counselled. We have identified 81 such litigant petitioners across the state; on average, each of them files 246 petitions. Their details should be forwarded to the District Collectors. While petitions containing genuine public interest should be examined, we must identify those filed with the sole intent of maligning the government or officials,” he said.

CM Chandrababu Naidu said non-financial grievances should be resolved immediately, while financial issues will be addressed based on priority.

Stating that there is 49 per cent rainfall deficit due to the impact of El Nino this year, he called for exploring alternative strategies to mitigate this impact and raise awareness among farmers accordingly. Naidu said farmers should be encouraged to cultivate dryland crops.