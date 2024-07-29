Gudium School Hosts First All India Level Wise Gymnastics Competition 2024

Kollur: The Gudium School, Kollur, R. R. District, proudly hosted the first All India Level Wise Gymnastics Competition 2024, drawing participation from 29 talented young gymnasts across the country. The event saw fierce competition across various categories, with a total of 85 medals won by the students of Academy Kalpataru, led by their coach, Priyanka, a national medalist and judge.

Event Highlights:

The competition featured a range of events including table vault, floor exercises, uneven bars, balancing beam, parallel bars, pommel horses, still rings, and horizontal bars. Below are the highlights of the medal winners across different levels:

Level 1 Girls:

Rohini Reddy: 4 Bronze Medals

4 Bronze Medals Adrith: 4 Bronze Medals

4 Bronze Medals Dihana Agarwal: 3 Bronze, 1 Silver Medal

Level 1 Boys:

Vihaan: 5 Bronze, 1 Silver Medal

5 Bronze, 1 Silver Medal Viransh: 3 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

3 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals Eshmith: 4 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

4 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals Yohaan: 1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals

1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals Sharan: 2 Silver, 4 Bronze Medals

Level 2 Girls:

Veera: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal Manvi: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals Ananya: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals Rudrika: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals Riyanna: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals

1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals Tara: 4 Bronze Medals

4 Bronze Medals Isha: 2 Bronze Medals

2 Bronze Medals Krisha: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

Level 2 Boys:

Rihaan: 1 Bronze Medal

Level 3 Girls:

Meghana: 2 Silver Medals

2 Silver Medals Janvi: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals

1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals Ishya: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal Tishya: 2 Silver Medals

2 Silver Medals Simon: 1 Gold, 3 Silver Medals

1 Gold, 3 Silver Medals Ariyanah: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal Sahanaya: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal

Level 4 Girls:

Vithi: 2 Silver Medals

Level 4 Boys:

Showrya: 2 Silver Medals

2 Silver Medals Riyaan: 1 Bronze Medal

The event showcased the hard work and dedication of both the gymnasts and their coaches. Vandana Badruka, the founder of Academy Kalpataru, expressed her pride in the accomplishments of her students and emphasized the importance of such events in promoting gymnastics at the national level.

As the first competition of its kind, it set a high standard and provided a platform for young gymnasts to demonstrate their skills and sportsmanship. The success of this event promises a bright future for gymnastics in India.