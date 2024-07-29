Gudium School Hosts First All India Level Wise Gymnastics Competition 2024
Kollur: The Gudium School, Kollur, R. R. District, proudly hosted the first All India Level Wise Gymnastics Competition 2024, drawing participation from 29 talented young gymnasts across the country. The event saw fierce competition across various categories, with a total of 85 medals won by the students of Academy Kalpataru, led by their coach, Priyanka, a national medalist and judge.
Event Highlights:
The competition featured a range of events including table vault, floor exercises, uneven bars, balancing beam, parallel bars, pommel horses, still rings, and horizontal bars. Below are the highlights of the medal winners across different levels:
Level 1 Girls:
- Rohini Reddy: 4 Bronze Medals
- Adrith: 4 Bronze Medals
- Dihana Agarwal: 3 Bronze, 1 Silver Medal
Level 1 Boys:
- Vihaan: 5 Bronze, 1 Silver Medal
- Viransh: 3 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
- Eshmith: 4 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
- Yohaan: 1 Silver, 5 Bronze Medals
- Sharan: 2 Silver, 4 Bronze Medals
Level 2 Girls:
- Veera: 1 Gold, 2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal
- Manvi: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
- Ananya: 2 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
- Rudrika: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
- Riyanna: 1 Silver, 3 Bronze Medals
- Tara: 4 Bronze Medals
- Isha: 2 Bronze Medals
- Krisha: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
Level 2 Boys:
- Rihaan: 1 Bronze Medal
Level 3 Girls:
- Meghana: 2 Silver Medals
- Janvi: 1 Gold, 1 Silver, 2 Bronze Medals
- Ishya: 2 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal
- Tishya: 2 Silver Medals
- Simon: 1 Gold, 3 Silver Medals
- Ariyanah: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal
- Sahanaya: 1 Silver, 1 Bronze Medal
Level 4 Girls:
- Vithi: 2 Silver Medals
Level 4 Boys:
- Showrya: 2 Silver Medals
- Riyaan: 1 Bronze Medal
The event showcased the hard work and dedication of both the gymnasts and their coaches. Vandana Badruka, the founder of Academy Kalpataru, expressed her pride in the accomplishments of her students and emphasized the importance of such events in promoting gymnastics at the national level.
As the first competition of its kind, it set a high standard and provided a platform for young gymnasts to demonstrate their skills and sportsmanship. The success of this event promises a bright future for gymnastics in India.