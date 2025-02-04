Horror in Sweden: Gunman Opens Fire at Adult Education Centre, Five Shot—Perpetrator Dead

A shooting at an adult education centre in the Swedish city of Orebro has left five people injured, according to local authorities. The incident, which occurred approximately 200 kilometres west of Stockholm, prompted a large-scale police response and the evacuation of parts of the school.

Police Investigation Underway

Police confirmed that five individuals were shot during the violence, but did not immediately clarify whether the perpetrator was among the injured. The extent of the victims’ injuries remains unclear at this time. Authorities also stated that no police officers were harmed during the incident.

Unconfirmed Reports of Perpetrator’s Death

The Swedish news agency TT reported, citing unnamed sources, that the perpetrator died by suicide. However, police have not yet confirmed this information and have scheduled a news conference for 1430 GMT to provide further details.

Scene of the Incident

Video footage from the scene showed a significant police presence, along with other emergency vehicles. Students were seen sheltering in nearby buildings as the situation unfolded. The area around the school was cordoned off, and investigations are ongoing.

Government Responds to the Crisis

In response to the incident, Swedish Justice Minister Gunnar Strömmer expressed grave concern. “The reports of violence in Orebro are very serious. The police are on site and the operation is in full swing. The government is in close contact with the police and is closely following developments,” Strömmer told TT.

Motive Remains Unclear

The motive behind the shooting remains unknown, and authorities are urging the public to avoid speculation as they work to piece together the events. Further updates are expected following the scheduled police press conference.