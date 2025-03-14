Guru Randhawa Reveals His Craziest Holi Memories and Favorite Festive Foods

Singer Guru Randhawa recently opened up about his most memorable Holi celebrations, recalling the mischief, pranks, and laughter-filled moments that defined his childhood and college years. Known for his hit songs like High Rated Gabru, Guru shared his wildest Holi memories, from mixing eggs with colors to indulging in his favorite festive foods.

The Craziest Thing Guru Randhawa Did on Holi

In an exclusive conversation with IANS, Guru reminisced about the wild and playful antics he got up to with his friends during Holi. When asked about the craziest thing he’s ever done during the festival, Guru said, “Holi has been quite a memorable festival for me, especially with my college friends. While most people stick to playing with colors, we did some of the craziest things, just for fun. We used to mix eggs with colors and rub each other’s faces with it. It was really gross, but it was all part of the fun. The smell used to linger for days, but the memories stayed longer!”

Guru Randhawa’s Favorite Holi Foods

Holi for Guru Randhawa is incomplete without indulging in his favorite traditional sweets. The singer revealed that “gujiyas” are a must-have during the festival, a treat that has been his childhood favorite. “When it’s Holi, I can’t get through the day without having loads of gujiyas. I used to fill my stomach with them and keep my main meal light with comforting dal chawal,” he shared.

Childhood Memories: Fun Preparations for Holi

Reflecting on his childhood Holi celebrations, Guru Randhawa shared that the festival was all about fun, pranks, and friendly competition. He fondly recalled the tradition of visiting family and friends’ homes to brush their faces with colors, especially when they were asleep. “We also used to burst water balloons on each other, and the preparations would begin a week before. It was like a proper competition among my friends. We took it so seriously, and now, looking back at all the fun, I realize that I have a suitcase full of happy memories,” said Guru.

Guru Randhawa’s Wish for Holi 2025

As Guru Randhawa looks back on his Holi memories, he shared a heartfelt message, wishing everyone good health and happiness this year. “For now, I only wish for everyone’s good health,” he said, as the festival of colors approaches.

A Festival of Fun and Fond Memories

Guru Randhawa’s Holi memories remind us that the festival is not only about colors and sweets but also about creating cherished memories with friends and family. His playful pranks and love for gujiyas make his Holi celebrations truly unforgettable. As we approach the next Holi, Guru’s reflections bring a sense of nostalgia and joy to all who celebrate the vibrant festival.