Hardik Pandya Booed by Ahmedabad Crowd on MI Captaincy Debut Against Former Team: Video

In a dramatic turn of events, Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya experienced a mixed reception from the crowd as he led his team against his former franchise, Gujarat Titans (GT), in the IPL 2024 clash at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Pandya, who previously captained GT, was visibly affected by the crowd’s reaction as they booed him during the toss ceremony.

Despite the hostile reception, MI won the toss and elected to bowl first. Former MI captain Rohit Sharma retained his place in the side and opened the innings alongside Ishan Kishan, while Tilak Varma made an appearance at number 3. Notably, Suryakumar Yadav was absent from the lineup, with Naman Dhir making his debut.

The MI squad also saw the return of Jasprit Bumrah and the IPL debut of South African pace sensation Gerald Coetzee. The middle order boasted the presence of Hardik Pandya, Tim David, and Shams Mulani, with Piyush Chawla as the lone wrist spinner.

Amidst the buzz surrounding his debut as MI captain, Pandya reflected on his connection with Gujarat, expressing gratitude towards the state for its support. He emphasized the significance of his cricketing journey, which began in Mumbai, and conveyed his excitement to lead the team.

Meanwhile, Shubman Gill, leading GT for the first time, shared his enthusiasm for captaining at a ground filled with fond memories. Gill highlighted the team’s preparations and the debut of three players for GT.

As the stage was set for an exhilarating encounter between MI and GT, the IPL opener witnessed a blend of anticipation, nostalgia, and high stakes, setting the tone for an action-packed season ahead.