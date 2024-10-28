Telangana

Harish Rao Accuses Congress of Breaking Promises to Farmers Under Rythu Bandhu Scheme

Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of failing to extend investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers.

Fouzia Farhana
28 October 2024
Hyderabad: Former minister and Siddipet MLA T Harish Rao accused the Congress government of failing to extend investment support under Rythu Bandhu scheme to farmers.

He recalled that the Congress party, when it was in opposition, used to demand that the then government headed by K Chandrashekar Rao extend investment support to farmers thrice a year. But after coming to power, the Congress government failed to provide investment support to farmers even once so far.

He alleged that the Congress came to power in Telangana giving false promises. To quote an example, Harish Rao said that the Congress promised to give two saris to women for Bathukamma festival, but did not give at least one sari.

Distributing CMRF cheques worth Rs 28.65 lakh to 127 beneficiaries at his camp office here, the MLA alleged that the Congress government owed payment of five DAs to the government employees.

In sharp contrast to the Congress regime, KCR regime used to credit input subsidy into farmers’bank accounts under the Rytu Bandhu.

