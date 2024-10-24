Harish Rao Condemns Congress Government’s Suspension of 163 Agricultural Extension Officers

Hyderabad: Former minister T Harish Rao has expressed strong condemnation against the Congress government in Telangana for suspending 163 Agricultural Extension Officers (AEOs) over issues related to a digital survey.

In a statement released, Harish Rao criticised the government’s decision, describing it as an unjust burden on the AEOs, who have played a critical role in Telangana’s agricultural development.

While other states such as Maharashtra, Odisha and Karnataka have outsourced digital survey duties to private companies, Telangana’s Congress government has chosen to delegate this task to AEOs, according to Harish Rao.

He called the move both unfair and oppressive, stating that the additional duties imposed on the officers have led to their undue harassment and eventual suspension. Harish Rao highlighted the pivotal role played by AEOs in transforming Telangana into a leading food provider for the country.

“The creation of 1,500 new AEO posts was part of the state’s vision to expand agricultural activity and boost cultivation growth. These officers have contributed immensely to Telangana’s progress, and it is deeply regrettable that the government is treating them so harshly,” he said.