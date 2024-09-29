Telangana

Harish Rao Criticizes Leaders for Ignoring Provisions of 2013 Land Acquisition Act

Telangana Minister Harish Rao has highlighted the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, brought in by the previous Congress government, stating that the Act mandates significant compensation and support for displaced individuals.

29 September 2024

Telangana Minister Harish Rao has highlighted the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, brought in by the previous Congress government, stating that the Act mandates significant compensation and support for displaced individuals.

According to Rao, the Act specifies that:
1) If a house is demolished, the compensation must be three times the value of the property.
2) Every person over 18 years old in the affected household must be provided ₹5 lakhs for their livelihood.
3) A fully equipped double-bedroom house must be constructed and handed over to the displaced.

Rao criticized some local leaders who are taking credit for distributing double-bedroom houses constructed by Chief Minister KCR’s government, claiming that the land acquisition provisions must be fully met before such claims are made.

He emphasized that proper compensation and rehabilitation should be ensured for all affected familie

Tags
