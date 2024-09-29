Harish Rao Criticizes Leaders for Ignoring Provisions of 2013 Land Acquisition Act

Telangana Minister Harish Rao has highlighted the provisions of the 2013 Land Acquisition Act, brought in by the previous Congress government, stating that the Act mandates significant compensation and support for displaced individuals.

According to Rao, the Act specifies that:

1) If a house is demolished, the compensation must be three times the value of the property.

2) Every person over 18 years old in the affected household must be provided ₹5 lakhs for their livelihood.

3) A fully equipped double-bedroom house must be constructed and handed over to the displaced.

గత కాంగ్రెస్ ప్రభుత్వం 2013 ల్యాండ్ అక్విజిషన్ ఆక్ట్ తెచ్చింది.



ఆ ఆక్ట్ ప్రకారం..

1) ఇల్లు కులిస్తే ఆ ఇంటి విలువకు మూడింతలు ఎక్కువ నష్ట పరిహారం కట్టించాలి.



2) ఆ ఇంట్లో 18 ఏండ్లు దాటిన ప్రతి ఒక్కరికీ వారి జీవనోపాధి కోసం 5 లక్షలు ఇవ్వాలి



3) వాళ్లకి అన్ని వసతులతో కూడిన డబుల్ బెడ్… pic.twitter.com/Hge5XDiZFc — Telugu Scribe (@TeluguScribe) September 29, 2024

Rao criticized some local leaders who are taking credit for distributing double-bedroom houses constructed by Chief Minister KCR’s government, claiming that the land acquisition provisions must be fully met before such claims are made.

He emphasized that proper compensation and rehabilitation should be ensured for all affected familie