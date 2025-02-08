Harrdy Sandhu Detained by Chandigarh Police During Fashion Show Performance

Punjabi singer and Bollywood actor Harrdy Sandhu was detained by the Chandigarh police while performing at a fashion show in Sector 34 on Friday evening. The incident caught attendees by surprise as it unfolded during his performance, sparking a series of questions about the event’s management protocols and permissions.

Police Action Due to Lack of Required Permission

Sources reveal that the detainment occurred because Harrdy Sandhu was performing without the necessary permission from the authorities. The authorities acted swiftly to address the breach, creating an unexpected interruption for the audience present at the fashion show. The singer, known for his chart-topping songs and his Bollywood debut in 83, was taken into custody, causing confusion among both fans and organizers.

This unexpected turn of events has raised concerns about the proper adherence to event management regulations, especially regarding the permissions required for hosting performances in public venues. The police did not specify whether any further actions or penalties would follow the incident, but it certainly drew attention to the importance of ensuring that such events are conducted in compliance with local rules and guidelines.

Also Read: Who is Parvesh Verma? The Giant Slayer Who Defeated Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi

Harrdy Sandhu’s Rise to Fame

Harrdy Sandhu has become a prominent figure in the Indian music and entertainment scene. Initially, he struggled to gain recognition with his first song Tequila Shot, but it was his hit track Soch, released in 2013, that established him as a popular name in the music industry. Over the years, he has delivered several superhit songs, including Nah, Backbone, Yaar Na Mileya, Bijli Bijli, Kya Baat Hai, and Titliyan Varga.

His performance in Bollywood also earned him recognition, with his portrayal of Madanlal, the fast bowler from India’s historic 1983 World Cup-winning cricket team, in 83 (2021). Directed by Kabir Khan, the film was a hit, and Harrdy’s performance was widely appreciated by both critics and audiences.

Recent Projects and Future Plans

Despite his success, Harrdy Sandhu’s recent film Code Name Tiranga (2022), co-starring Parineeti Chopra, did not make a significant impact at the box office. However, his fan base remains strong, thanks to his popular music and energetic stage presence. With a growing career in both music and acting, Harrdy continues to capture the hearts of millions.

As the details of the Chandigarh incident unfold, fans and media alike await clarification on what went wrong during the fashion show, as well as any legal consequences Harrdy Sandhu may face. The episode serves as a reminder for event organizers to ensure proper clearances are obtained for performances in public spaces to avoid similar situations in the future.