HCA Under Fire: ED Names 5 in Massive ₹90 Lakh Scam Probe

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has intensified its investigation into the financial irregularities within the Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) by incorporating fresh details into the previously registered Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).

The five individuals named in the alleged misappropriation include:

A. Jaganmohan Rao , HCA President

, HCA President Sunil Kante , HCA CEO

, HCA CEO Chouti Jagannatha Srinivasa Rao , HCA Treasurer

, HCA Treasurer C. Rajendra Yadav , Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary

, Sri Chakra Cricket Club General Secretary Kavitha, President of Sri Chakra Cricket Club

CID Transfers Accused; ED Likely to Seek Custody

The CID officials took custody of the accused from prison and shifted them for further questioning. The ED is now expected to file a petition to take them into custody to probe deeper into fund misuse, illegal tenders, and contract irregularities.

Also Read: BJP Government Boosts Bihar with Massive Investment, Says PM Modi in Rally

Earlier, ED investigations had revealed that:

Contracts were awarded at inflated prices to firms like Sara Sports, Excellent Enterprises, and Body Drench India.

to firms like Sara Sports, Excellent Enterprises, and Body Drench India. Around ₹90.86 lakh was allegedly routed as illegal gains to Surender Agarwal , former HCA vice-president, and his family members.

was allegedly routed as illegal gains to , former HCA vice-president, and his family members. The funds were declared Proceeds of Crime (PoC) and were linked to cricket ball and gym equipment suppliers.

Azharuddin, Others Also Questioned in HCA Probe

During the investigation, the ED had also questioned former Indian cricket captain Mohammed Azharuddin and ex-HCA officials including G. Vinod, Shivlal Yadav, and Arshad Ayub.

On March 18, 2025, properties worth ₹51 lakh were attached under the PMLA Act, further tightening the noose on the alleged financial misconduct within HCA.