Telangana: Healthcare Services to Be Hit as Junior, Senior Doctors Announce Indefinite Strike

Healthcare and medical education in 34 government teaching hospitals across Telangana are expected to face severe disruption as junior doctors launch an indefinite strike starting Monday. The move comes after prolonged dissatisfaction with the government’s failure to address long-pending demands.

The Telangana Junior Doctors Association (TJUDA) confirmed the strike, citing the government’s continued neglect despite multiple meetings, including two direct appeals to Health Minister Damodar Rajanarasimha.

Senior Residents Join Protest, Strike to Intensify

In a major escalation, the Telangana Senior Resident Doctors Association (TSRDA) also announced their participation in the strike. The senior residents expressed frustration over the non-payment of stipends for three consecutive months and lack of clarity regarding tenure orders.

“We have waited patiently. But with no resolution in sight, this strike has become unavoidable,” said TSRDA members.

Doctors Decry Working Conditions and Delays

TJUDA strongly condemned the poor working environment in state hospitals, citing exhaustive work shifts exceeding 36 hours, deteriorating infrastructure, and irregular stipend payments.

“Receiving timely stipends, proper infrastructure, and a dignified working environment is not a privilege, but a responsibility of the government,” said TJUDA in a statement.

The association warned that the strike would continue until concrete action is taken and long-standing issues are resolved.

Impact on Healthcare and Medical Education

With both junior and senior doctors withdrawing services, patient care in government teaching hospitals is likely to be severely affected. The strike is also expected to disrupt medical education, with postgraduate students and senior residents boycotting academic duties.

Government Yet to Respond

As of now, the Telangana Health Department has not issued an official response to the strike. The lack of immediate action could further intensify the agitation in the coming days.

The ongoing crisis highlights the growing discontent within the public healthcare sector, with doctors demanding dignity, timely support, and the basic conditions necessary to continue their service to the people.