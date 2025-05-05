Heatwave Breaks: IMD’s Warning for Telangana – Thunderstorms and Hailstorms Loom

Hyderabad: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a significant weather update for Telangana, forecasting a much-needed respite from the extreme summer heat that typically sweeps across the state in May. The IMD has predicted widespread thundershowers, lightning, gusty winds, and occasional hailstorms throughout the state until at least May 12, 2025.

Thundershowers to Replace Peak Summer Heat in Telangana

According to the latest IMD bulletin issued on Sunday evening, the forecasted thundershowers are expected to bring much-needed relief by significantly reducing the threat of heatwave conditions that usually dominate this time of year.

“Due to a series of upper air circulations and moisture incursion from the Bay of Bengal, the heat intensity across Telangana has dropped,” said K.S. Sridhar, meteorologist at IMD-Hyderabad, in an interview with NewsMeter. “We are seeing a rare but welcome pattern of prolonged thundershower activity for the first half of May.”

Weather Alerts Issued for Multiple Districts

The IMD has raised orange and yellow weather alerts across all districts in Telangana until May 7. The orange alert warns of severe thunderstorms with lightning, gusty winds, and localized hailstorms, while the yellow alert predicts moderate storm conditions.

Districts under orange alert can expect wind speeds of 40–50 km/h, while yellow alert areas will experience gusts between 30–40 km/h. Residents are advised to stay indoors during storm activity and avoid sheltering under trees or exposed structures to minimize the risk of accidents.

Drop in Daytime Temperatures Provides Relief

In contrast to the usual May temperatures of 42–45°C, maximum daytime temperatures are expected to range between 36°C and 40°C in most parts of Telangana. However, the districts of Wanaparthy, Nizamabad, Nirmal, Narayanpet, Mahabubnagar, and Adilabad may continue to experience higher temperatures of 41°C to 44°C until Monday.

“Although these temperatures remain high, they are considerably lower than what we typically experience in early May,” explained Sridhar. “This change reduces the risk of heat-related illnesses and stress, offering much-needed relief to residents.”

Weather Outlook for the Week Ahead

Starting Tuesday, May 6, and continuing through the weekend, temperatures across Telangana are forecast to stabilize between 36°C and 40°C. Thunderstorms are expected to persist intermittently, particularly in the afternoons and evenings, bringing a welcome break from the oppressive summer heat.

Public Advisory and Precautions

The IMD has urged farmers and local authorities to pay attention to weather alerts, particularly in hailstorm-prone areas, to prevent damage to crops and infrastructure. In addition, residents are advised to take the following precautions:

Stay Indoors: Remain indoors during stormy periods and avoid open fields during lightning and thunderstorms.

Remain indoors during stormy periods and avoid open fields during lightning and thunderstorms. Unplug Electrical Appliances: Disconnect electrical devices during lightning to prevent damage from power surges.

Disconnect electrical devices during lightning to prevent damage from power surges. Avoid Driving During Storms: Refrain from driving in heavy rain or strong winds.

As Telangana experiences this change in weather patterns, the IMD encourages residents to stay informed and follow the latest updates for safety and preparedness.