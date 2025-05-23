Heatwave Eases in Delhi as IMD Predicts Rain and Thunderstorms till Sunday

New Delhi: Residents of Delhi-NCR can look forward to continued relief from the sweltering summer heat, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast light rain and thunderstorms through the weekend. The recent weather shift has helped bring down temperatures significantly, offering a welcome break from the heatwave conditions that gripped the region earlier this month.

IMD Predicts Light Rain and Thunderstorms in Delhi

The latest IMD bulletin states that Delhi will experience a partly cloudy sky with intermittent thunder and lightning on Friday. Light to very light rainfall is expected throughout the day, accompanied by winds blowing at speeds of 30 to 40 km/h, gusting up to 50 km/h during thunderstorms.

Also Read: Bharat Petroleum Invites Applications for Multiple Posts Across Key Departments; Check Full Details and How to Apply

The national capital has already seen a significant drop in temperatures due to recent rain and storm activity. Over the past few days, light showers and a powerful thunderstorm earlier this week have stabilized maximum temperatures around 34°C to 35°C — a sharp contrast to the severe heat experienced earlier in May.

Yellow Alert Issued for Thunderstorms and Gusty Winds

The IMD has issued a yellow alert warning for potentially stormy conditions, including gusty winds and localized dust storms during the evening and night hours. Residents are advised to stay cautious and take necessary precautions.

Weekend Weather in Delhi: More Showers Expected

According to the forecast, thunderstorms and light rainfall are expected to continue until Sunday, May 25. This stretch of wet and mild weather means that no heatwave conditions are anticipated for the coming days in Delhi and surrounding regions.

Southwest Monsoon Progresses in Southern India

In a broader update, the IMD reported favorable conditions for the further advancement of the southwest monsoon. The monsoon is expected to move into more areas including the South Arabian Sea, Lakshadweep, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and parts of the Bay of Bengal and Northeast India. Pre-monsoon showers are already affecting several parts of South India.