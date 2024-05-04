Heatwave Hinders Election Campaigning in Telugu States as Polls Approach

Hyderabad: With just a week remaining until the conclusion of campaigning, the scorching heatwave sweeping across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh is posing significant challenges for political parties and candidates as they strive to connect with voters.

Leaders from major political parties and candidates are grappling with the relentless heat, with temperatures soaring above 47 degrees Celsius in certain areas of Andhra Pradesh. The adverse weather conditions have already claimed lives in both states, with forecasts indicating no respite from the intense heatwave in the coming week.

Health authorities have issued advisories urging people to avoid sun exposure, particularly between 12 noon and 3 p.m. However, the blistering sun forces many indoors as early as 10 a.m., with conditions remaining harsh until late afternoon.

The soaring temperatures have severely limited the time available for campaigning, leaving contestants with only a few hours in the morning and evening to engage with voters. Public meetings and rallies are being curtailed, with parties facing challenges in mobilizing supporters due to the extreme weather.

In Andhra Pradesh, where simultaneous elections to the 175-member Assembly and 25 Lok Sabha seats are scheduled on May 13, leaders are racing against time to cover vast constituencies despite the oppressive heat. Tents are being set up at public gatherings to shield attendees from the sun’s rays.

In Telangana, where polling will also take place on the same day for all 19 Lok Sabha constituencies, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and other leaders are adapting their campaign strategies to cope with the heat. Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) leader K. Chandrasekhar Rao is limiting his campaigning to the cooler evening hours, while BJP candidate Konda Vishweshwar Reddy is starting early in the morning and carrying Oral Rehydration Solution (ORS) to combat dehydration.

Despite the challenges, leaders such as AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy are tirelessly crisscrossing districts to connect with voters. TDP president N. Chandrababu Naidu is also maintaining a hectic schedule, conducting public meetings and roadshows across multiple districts.

However, it is the evening events that are drawing larger crowds, as people seek relief from the scorching daytime temperatures. As campaigning must conclude by 10 p.m. to adhere to the model code of conduct, leaders are mindful of the constraints as they navigate the final stages of the electoral process amidst the relentless heatwave.