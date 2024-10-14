Heavy rain alert in Chennai, residents worried over incomplete stormwater drain project

Chennai: The northeast monsoon is set to hit Tamil Nadu by October 16, and residents of several areas in Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, and Chengalpattu districts are growing increasingly anxious. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) has already issued a red alert for many parts of Chennai.

The weather department has predicted rainfall of up to 20 cm in a single day during the monsoon. However, the construction of several stormwater drains (SWDs) in many residential areas of Chennai remains incomplete.

Manonmani G., a banker from Lakshmi Nagar, told IANS, “The Greater Chennai Corporation constructed a stormwater drain, and residents hoped it would relieve the water stagnation issue. However, since it wasn’t linked with other stormwater drains, last year, we experienced inundation and had to wade through chest-high water.”

She added that the surplus water from the Kolathur and Retteri Rivers flows through this stormwater drain, and with the northeast monsoon approaching in two days, the unlinked drain poses a serious concern for flooding and the difficulties that may follow.

In Tambaram, residents of Thiruneermalai are also worried over the state government’s alleged failure to implement long-term measures to prevent flooding in their area.

Since the 2015 devastating floods, the community has repeatedly demanded the widening of the Nattu Canal by removing encroachments and constructing retaining walls along it. The canal connects Thiruneermalai Lake to the Adyar River through several residential areas. Residents have also called for the construction of an additional culvert near the Maduravoyal National Highway, where the Nattu Canal meets the Adyar River. The lone culvert currently available is insufficient to handle surges in water flow.

R.K. Manimaran, a retired government officer residing in Thiruneermalai, pointed out that the canal’s width has drastically reduced. “The canal was originally 60 feet wide, but now it starts at 40 feet and narrows to a mere three feet before joining the river,” he explained.

Manimaran also mentioned that although officials marked encroachments after the 2015 floods, no further action was taken to address the residents’ concerns. He added that the desilting work done along the canal has been ineffective, as the removed waste is often dumped along the canal’s sidewalls, which are level with the road.

The North Chennai Resident Welfare Association has also petitioned the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, and Mayor of Chennai to address the incomplete interlinking of stormwater drains to prevent inundation. D.K. Shanmugham, treasurer of the North Chennai Resident Welfare Association, told IANS, “Authorities have failed to install motor pumps despite predictions of heavy rainfall in the coming days.”

Meanwhile, residents of Ram Nagar in Chennai reported that even during mild showers, inundation occurs.

With a red alert issued for October 16 and 20 cm of rainfall expected in a single day, the situation may worsen, the people fear. Kuyilmozhi, a doctor in Ram Nagar, told IANS, “The authorities should take immediate action. We faced severe flooding during the 2023 heavy rain, and with the monsoon set to hit on October 16, there should be motors and other equipment in place to flush out water likely to enter homes. Even mild showers are causing inundation in these areas.”