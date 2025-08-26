Heavy rain lash north coastal Andhra Pradesh due to low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal

Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has sounded an alert in north coastal Andhra Pradesh as heavy rain started lashing the region under the impact of a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal.

A low-pressure area has formed over the northwest Bay of Bengal along the Odisha and West Bengal coasts. It is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify further in the next two days, the APSDMA said on Tuesday.

Under its impact, heavy to very heavy rain is likely at isolated places in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam and Anakapalle districts.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and strong winds with a speed of 30- 40 kmph are likely at isolated places.

Heavy rain started lashing parts of north coastal Andhra Pradesh on Monday night. Five centimetres of rainfall was recorded at a few places in Visakhapatnam district during the last 12 hours.

Several areas in Srikakulam district have been receiving rainfall since Monday evening, inundating low-lying areas and disrupting vehicular traffic. Normal life was thrown out of gear due to heavy rains in Anakapalle since Tuesday morning.

Agriculture Minister K. Atchanaidu alerted the officials in the north coastal districts. He reviewed the situation at a meeting in the Srikakulam district. He spoke to Collectors and SPs over the phone and asked them to be ready to tackle any situation.

The minister directed officials to take precautions to prevent breaches of canals and lakes.

State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anita also reviewed the situation at a meeting in Visakhapatnam. He directed officials to set up control rooms in all districts and alert people in low-lying areas.

The minister directed that teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) be kept on standby for rescue and relief operations. She also wanted the officials to take steps to remove dangerous hoardings and the fallen trees.

Meanwhile, heavy rain was also lashing parts of Telangana under the impact of the low-pressure area. Bhadrachalam in Bhadradri Kothagudem district has been receiving incessant rain since Tuesday morning.

Heavy rain in Karimnagar also inundated roads, affecting the movement of vehicles.

The IMD has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu districts of Telangana on Tuesday.

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at isolated places in Bhadradri Kothagudem, Hanumakonda, Jangaon, Karimnagar, Khammam, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial, Nalgonda, Peddapalli, Suryapet, Warangal, Mahabubabad and Yadadri Bhuvanagiri districts.

Thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds (30-40 kmph) is very likely to occur at isolated places in all districts of Telangana.