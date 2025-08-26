Vikram Solar Quiet Market Track Record, Shares Pop on Post-Listing Energy

Vikram Solar Ltd., one of top India based solar PV module manufacturing companies, entered the stock market today in a guarded optimism. Although the gain was not impressive, the stock soon recovered with investors developing a positive attitude towards it.

Modest Listing Performance

Shares of Vikram Solar opened at 340 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 2.4 per cent above its IPO issue price of 332 on Tuesday. On the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the stock began trading at a 1.8 percent premium at 338. This passive beginning was in contradiction to the positive signals that had been sent out by the grey market.

Grey Market Anticipation

In the run up to today’s listing, we were seeing substantially higher performance levels with regard to grey market premium (GMP) data. The GMP suggested a listing price at approximately 373 which translates to a gain of more than 12 percent over the higher price band. This disparity between the demand and company performance on its listing showed uneasy beliefs amidst initial stockholders.

Post-Listing Surge

Vikram Solar shares found strong traction shortly after the rather muted debut. At mid-day, the stock had increased by about 9.2 thousand with its shares trading nearly 12% higher than the IPO price based on the positive investor mood about the firm including revenues and satisfying solar order book.

Key Takeaways

Assured of trustworthiness -Vikram Solar secured 621 crores of investment as a preliminary investment by leading players of the finance market, such as Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley along with several other mutual funds at large, which indicates the trust in the company.

Strong IPO demand – The 2,079 crore IPO comprised both fresh issue and off-market sales, which were eagerly subscribed to by all categories of investors-retail, NII as well as QIBs.

Grey market enthusiasm – Pre-listing GMP fuelled speculation of double-digit price increases on listing, a bar that has not been internally achieved.

Conclusion

The listing of Vikram Solar on August 26, 2025, got off to a conservative start, opening a modest 2 per cent premium. But the post-listing rise- that came on the back of good business fundamentals and an optimism among investors- saw the shares rise by a whopping 9 per cent. This path displays the tricky game amidst expectation and market reality, and the difficulty that there might be a reversal of the investor morale regarding growth drivers in the Indian solar industry.