Heavy Security Deployed at Praja Bhavan Amidst Sarpanch Protest in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Additional Police Force and Barricades Erected in Response to Sarpanches’ Protest In light of the planned protest by Sarpanches demanding the immediate settlement of their pending bills, heavy security measures were implemented at the Mahatma Jyothiba Pule Praja Bhavan on Tuesday.



The protestors, including Sarpanches, have called for a lay siege of the Praja Bhavan, leading the authorities to take precautionary action to prevent any untoward incidents.

Additional Police Force and Precautionary Measures in Place

According to reliable sources, the security forces increased their presence following information that the Sarpanches would hold a dharna (sit-in) to press for the settlement of their outstanding payments. As a result, additional police personnel were deployed around the Bhavan, and barricades were erected to control the crowd and ensure safety.

Public Access Restricted Due to Security Concerns

In an effort to maintain order, even ordinary citizens who came to the Praja Bhavan to submit petitions for various grievances were not allowed to enter the premises. “It is a regular procedure to deploy adequate force at the Praja Bhavan. However, based on specific inputs, we ensure the availability of additional force,” explained a police officer from the Punjagutta police station.

The move to enhance security and limit access comes as part of the state’s effort to handle any escalation that may arise during the protest.