Telangana

Hike in RTC Fares: Basic fares increased by 50% under the name of special services

The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has hiked fares by 50% for special services during the Dasara festival.

Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 13:15
Hike in RTC Fares: Basic fares increased by 50% under the name of special services
Hike in RTC Fares: Basic fares increased by 50% under the name of special services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has hiked fares by 50% for special services during the Dasara festival. For instance, while the fare for a regular super luxury bus from Adilabad is ₹630, the fare for a special bus is ₹880.

Additionally, RTC is also running ordinary and metro express buses on long-distance routes, labeling them as special services and charging higher fares.

For the Hyderabad to Khammam route on October 10, deluxe buses are being categorized as special buses, with a fare of ₹440, whereas a regular super luxury bus fare is ₹430.

Passengers are complaining that the fares of these so-called special buses are higher than the regular super luxury buses.

Tags
Mohammed Yousuf10 October 2024 - 13:15

Related Articles

Haryana Governor’s Daughter Invites Telangana CM to Alai Balai Event on October 13

Haryana Governor’s Daughter Invites Telangana CM to Alai Balai Event on October 13

10 October 2024 - 12:48
Illegal Construction in FCI Gautami Nagar Demolished Under Strict Government Supervision

Illegal Construction in FCI Gautami Nagar Demolished Under Strict Government Supervision

10 October 2024 - 11:00
Ratan Tata's life extraordinary journey of humility and success: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

Ratan Tata’s life extraordinary journey of humility and success: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy

10 October 2024 - 10:10
Nagarkurnool Medical College Draws Criticism for Displaying Incorrect Telangana Emblem

Nagarkurnool Medical College Draws Criticism for Displaying Incorrect Telangana Emblem

10 October 2024 - 02:00
Back to top button