Hike in RTC Fares: Basic fares increased by 50% under the name of special services

Hyderabad: The Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has hiked fares by 50% for special services during the Dasara festival. For instance, while the fare for a regular super luxury bus from Adilabad is ₹630, the fare for a special bus is ₹880.

Additionally, RTC is also running ordinary and metro express buses on long-distance routes, labeling them as special services and charging higher fares.

For the Hyderabad to Khammam route on October 10, deluxe buses are being categorized as special buses, with a fare of ₹440, whereas a regular super luxury bus fare is ₹430.

Passengers are complaining that the fares of these so-called special buses are higher than the regular super luxury buses.