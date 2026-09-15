Hostilities in Yemen drive displacement amid access challenges: UN

United Nations: UN humanitarians warned that hostilities in Yemen are forcing people to flee their homes, causing civilian casualties, and putting already stretched humanitarian operations under growing pressure.

Renewed fighting in Yemen has displaced at least 125,000 civilians since the start of September, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) on Monday (local time).

The UN Human Rights Office has verified 40 civilian casualties — eight dead and 32 injured in the first two weeks of this month. Women and children account for half of those killed and more than half of those injured reports Xinhua news agency.

OCHA said the United Nations and its humanitarian partners continue to respond, despite extremely difficult operating conditions, providing aid to thousands of households as of Saturday. However, supplies are critically low, and funding is falling short of needs.

“Humanitarian access and movements remain severely constrained due to insecurity,” the office said. “Humanitarian movements into and within several locations on Yemen’s west coast remain suspended, while key roads are restricted or impassable. OCHA once again calls on all parties to protect civilians, respect international humanitarian law, and facilitate safe and unimpeded humanitarian access.”

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Earlier this month, Yemen’s government forces said that more than 500 soldiers were killed and about 1,500 wounded in month-long battles with the Houthis along the western coast, as the group mounted a sweeping advance toward the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait.

In a statement carried by Al-Joumhouriya TV, the government’s National Resistance Forces said the casualties were recorded between August 9 and September 10, while claiming that more than 1,000 Houthi members were killed and thousands wounded. The figures could not be independently verified.

The statement said the fighting began with Houthi missile, drone and explosive-boat attacks before expanding from Hays in the southern part of the Red Sea province of Hodeidah to several fronts in neighbouring southwestern Taiz province.

The casualties came amid a sweeping Houthi offensive launched on September 3 that rapidly redrew front lines along Yemen’s Red Sea coast, with the group capturing several government-held areas in Hodeidah province and neighbouring Taiz province.