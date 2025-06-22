How Kartik Aaryan Strikes the Perfect Balance Between Work and Play in Croatia

Mumbai: Bollywood heartthrob Kartik Aaryan, currently in Croatia for the shoot of his upcoming film “Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri,” is making the most of his time by combining work with leisure.

Glimpses from Croatia: Scenic Spots, Pizza Stops & Crew Bonding

The actor recently shared a series of photos and videos on Instagram, giving fans a peek into his Croatian work-cation. In one video, Kartik is seen playfully tossing a ball, while another shows him striking a pose outside a local pizza outlet.

From enjoying street-side live music to getting a quick beard trim in a car, Kartik has managed to squeeze in moments of joy amidst tight shooting schedules. Fun-filled interactions with the film’s crew and scenic backdrops added charm to the journey.

Dance Celebration with Ananya Panday on Her Schedule Wrap

Just a few days ago, Ananya Panday completed her shoot schedule for the film. To celebrate the moment, Kartik and Ananya grooved to the viral hit “Dheeme Dheeme” from their 2019 film “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

Sharing the celebratory dance clip on Instagram, Kartik wrote:

“Apni Ananya ka schedule wrap ho aur hum Dheeme Dheeme par dance na karein, aisa kaise ho sakta hai @ananyapanday #TuMeriMainTeraMainTeraTuMeri #Croatia”

About the Film: Romance Set to Hit Screens in 2026

“Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri” marks Kartik and Ananya’s second film together after their successful pairing in “Pati Patni Aur Woh.” The film is backed by a powerhouse production team including:

Karan Johar

Adar Poonawalla

Apoorva Mehta

Shareen Mantri Kedia

Kishor Arora

This romantic drama is scheduled for a theatrical release on February 13, 2026, just ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Kartik Aaryan: Mastering the Art of Work-Life Balance

Whether it’s indulging in local culture or celebrating milestones with co-stars, Kartik Aaryan proves that shooting a film abroad doesn’t have to be all work. With his light-hearted posts and candid moments, he continues to win hearts — both on-screen and off.