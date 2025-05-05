How to Check if Your PAN Card is Being Misused and What to Do About It

In today’s digital age, the Permanent Account Number (PAN) card has become an essential document for all financial and government-related activities. From filing your Income Tax Returns (ITR) to taking out loans, the PAN card is involved in various aspects of your financial transactions.

Therefore, protecting your PAN is crucial, as any misuse can lead to severe consequences, such as fraudulent loans or financial liabilities that may not even be yours.

How to Check If Your PAN Card Is Misused

If you suspect that someone is misusing your PAN card to issue loans or engage in any other fraudulent activity, it’s important to take immediate action. One of the easiest ways to find out if your PAN is being misused is by checking your credit score or CIBIL score, which will provide insights into any loans or credit-related activity linked to your PAN.

Follow these simple steps to check your CIBIL score and verify if any loans are taken under your name:

Steps to Check Your CIBIL Score:

Visit the Official CIBIL Website:

Go to the official CIBIL website for credit reports. Click on “Get Your CIBIL Score”:

On the homepage, click on the “Get Your CIBIL Score” option. Skip the Subscription Option:

If the website asks you to subscribe, simply skip this step. Register (First-Time Visitors):

If you’re a first-time visitor, you will need to create an account. Fill in your details like date of birth, mobile number, and email ID. Create Username and Password:

After filling in the details, create a username and password to log in. Enter Your PAN Number:

Once logged in, enter your PAN number in the designated section. Receive OTP and Verify:

You will receive an OTP (One Time Password) on your phone. Enter this OTP to verify your identity. View Your CIBIL Score:

After entering the OTP, your CIBIL score will appear on the screen. You can also check the loan section to see any loans taken in your name.

By following these steps, you can easily verify if someone has taken out a loan using your PAN card without your knowledge.

What to Do if There Are Errors or Misuse in Your PAN Details

If you find any discrepancies or suspect fraudulent activity, it’s essential to take corrective action immediately. Here’s how you can correct mistakes or update your PAN card details:

Steps to Correct Errors in Your PAN Card:

Visit the Official Income Tax Website:

Go to the official Income Tax Department website. Log in with Your PAN Number:

Enter your PAN number and other required details to log in. Click on the PAN Card Correction Option:

Look for the option to correct your PAN card details and click on it. Enter Your Correct Information:

Fill in the correct details, such as name, date of birth, and any other required fields. Upload any supporting documents if needed. Pay the Correction Fee:

A small fee will be charged for the correction process. Submit and Track:

Once you submit the form, note down the tracking number provided to track your application status.

By following these steps, you can rectify any errors in your PAN card details and protect yourself from any potential misuse.

Why It’s Important to Keep Your PAN Card Safe

A PAN card is a key document that serves as a unique identifier for all your financial transactions. Given its importance, safeguarding your PAN card from theft, misuse, or fraud is critical. Regularly checking your credit score and correcting any mistakes in your PAN details can help protect you from financial fraud.

If you suspect that your PAN card is being misused, checking your CIBIL score and correcting any errors on your PAN card are vital steps to take. Regular monitoring and prompt action can save you from potential financial headaches. Always keep your PAN card details secure and be vigilant about any unauthorized activities related to your account.