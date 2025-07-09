HP Launches Omnibook 5 and Omnibook 3 Laptops in India

New Delhi: If you’re in the market for a budget laptop with long battery life, HP has introduced two new laptops in India—the HP Omnibook 5 and HP Omnibook 3. These laptops come with powerful processors, integrated AI features, and impressive battery backup of up to 34 hours, making them ideal for students and professionals alike.

HP Omnibook 3 Specifications and Features

The HP Omnibook 3 comes in two screen size variants:

14-inch and

and 15.6-inch anti-glare LCD displays

with brightness levels up to 250 nits.

Key Highlights:

Processor : AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 with up to 4.8GHz speed

: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 with up to 4.8GHz speed Graphics : AMD Radeon 840M GPU

: AMD Radeon 840M GPU OS : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home Memory : 16GB RAM

: 16GB RAM Storage : 512GB SSD

: 512GB SSD Camera : HP True Vision 1080p Full HD

: HP True Vision 1080p Full HD Ports : 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, headphone jack

: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, headphone jack Connectivity : Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth Security : Fingerprint reader

: Fingerprint reader Battery : 41Wh 3-cell battery

: 41Wh 3-cell battery Color : Glacier Silver

: Glacier Silver Extras: Microsoft Office Home 2024 lifetime subscription

Designed for everyday computing and multimedia tasks, the Omnibook 3 offers premium specs at a mid-range price.

HP Omnibook 5: AI-Enabled Power Laptop with OLED Display

The HP Omnibook 5 is the more advanced model, featuring a 14-inch OLED anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness.

Notable Specs:

Processor : Snapdragon X1 26-100

: Snapdragon X1 26-100 GPU : Qualcomm Adreno

: Qualcomm Adreno RAM : 16GB

: 16GB Storage : Available in 512GB or 1TB SSD options

: Available in 512GB or 1TB SSD options OS : Windows 11 Home

: Windows 11 Home Battery : 59Wh battery offering up to 34 hours backup

: 59Wh battery offering up to Shared Features: Similar ports, camera, fingerprint reader, and connectivity options as the Omnibook 3

The Omnibook 5 is designed for users looking for AI performance with ultra-long battery life and crisp OLED visuals.

Pricing and Availability in India

HP Omnibook 3 starts at ₹68,000

starts at HP Omnibook 5 starts at ₹71,000

These laptops are available for purchase via Amazon India, HP World Stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital outlets.

AI Features as the Highlight

Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said:

“Our new Omnibook laptops are built with AI at the core, aimed at enhancing everyday productivity. We’re committed to making AI technology more accessible to users across India.”

HP targets students, remote workers, and mobile professionals who need long-lasting, affordable, and smart laptops.