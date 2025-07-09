HP Launches Omnibook 5 and Omnibook 3 Laptops in India
If you're in the market for a budget laptop with long battery life, HP has introduced two new laptops in India—the HP Omnibook 5 and HP Omnibook 3.
If you're in the market for a budget laptop with long battery life, HP has introduced two new laptops in India—the HP Omnibook 5 and HP Omnibook 3. These laptops come with powerful processors, integrated AI features, and impressive battery backup of up to 34 hours, making them ideal for students and professionals alike.
Table of Contents
HP Omnibook 3 Specifications and Features
The HP Omnibook 3 comes in two screen size variants:
- 14-inch and
- 15.6-inch anti-glare LCD displays
with brightness levels up to 250 nits.
Key Highlights:
- Processor: AMD Ryzen AI 5 340 with up to 4.8GHz speed
- Graphics: AMD Radeon 840M GPU
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Memory: 16GB RAM
- Storage: 512GB SSD
- Camera: HP True Vision 1080p Full HD
- Ports: 1 x USB Type-C, 2 x USB Type-A, 1 x HDMI, headphone jack
- Connectivity: Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
- Security: Fingerprint reader
- Battery: 41Wh 3-cell battery
- Color: Glacier Silver
- Extras: Microsoft Office Home 2024 lifetime subscription
Designed for everyday computing and multimedia tasks, the Omnibook 3 offers premium specs at a mid-range price.
HP Omnibook 5: AI-Enabled Power Laptop with OLED Display
The HP Omnibook 5 is the more advanced model, featuring a 14-inch OLED anti-glare display with 300 nits brightness.
Notable Specs:
- Processor: Snapdragon X1 26-100
- GPU: Qualcomm Adreno
- RAM: 16GB
- Storage: Available in 512GB or 1TB SSD options
- OS: Windows 11 Home
- Battery: 59Wh battery offering up to 34 hours backup
- Shared Features: Similar ports, camera, fingerprint reader, and connectivity options as the Omnibook 3
The Omnibook 5 is designed for users looking for AI performance with ultra-long battery life and crisp OLED visuals.
Pricing and Availability in India
- HP Omnibook 3 starts at ₹68,000
- HP Omnibook 5 starts at ₹71,000
These laptops are available for purchase via Amazon India, HP World Stores, Croma, and Reliance Digital outlets.
AI Features as the Highlight
Speaking on the launch, Vineet Gehani, Senior Director, Personal Systems, HP India, said:
“Our new Omnibook laptops are built with AI at the core, aimed at enhancing everyday productivity. We’re committed to making AI technology more accessible to users across India.”
HP targets students, remote workers, and mobile professionals who need long-lasting, affordable, and smart laptops.