Hrithik, NTR Jr. to have a 15-day climax shoot for ‘War 2’ in Mumbai

Mumbai: Superstars Hrithik Roshan and NTR Jr. will be seen locking horns in “War 2” for which they will have a 15-day climax shoot for the upcoming film, being directed by Ayan Mukerji.

“This is easily the biggest climax sequence shot for any action film! Two of India’s biggest superstars are going to shoot a spectacular action sequence that will give goosebumps when people see the climax at the theatres on the big screen,” said a source.

The big climax shoot is set to be shot in Mumbai and YRF seems to have built a set that is a fortress to keep every information from leaking.

Also Read: India ranks 2nd on national index score among 29 countries: Report

“Nothing about War 2’s plot line has leaked and it shows how heavily guarded everything is for YRF as it keeps building its YRF Spy Universe. It is the biggest release of 2025 given how it is truly a pan Indian film that brings Hrithik and NTR together,” added the source.

“War 2” is set to release on August 14, 2025. It also stars Kiara Advani. It is the sixth installment of YRF Spy Universe. The film stars Hrithik reprising his role as Major Kabir Dhaliwal with NTR Jr. marking his Hindi debut, and Kiara Advani. The film serves as a sequel to War, a 2019 action thriller film, directed by Siddharth Anand.

The film stars Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Vaani Kapoor, Ashutosh Rana, Anupriya Goenka, Dipannita Sharma, Sanjeev Vatsa, Mashhoor Amrohi, Yash Raaj Singh, Arif Zakaria and Mohit Chauhan. It was the third installment in the YRF Spy Universe. In the film, an Indian RAW agent, is assigned to eliminate his former mentor who has gone rogue.

Hrithik was last seen in the arial action film “Fighter” by Siddharth Anand. It also stars Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor, while Karan Singh Grover, Akshay Oberoi and Rishabh Sawhney play supporting roles. NTR Jr. was recently seen in the film “Devara: Part 1”.