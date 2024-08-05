Hyderabad: 26 years old woman gave birth to quadruplets at Mina Multispecialty Hospital Mehdipatnam

Hyderabad: A team of doctors headed by Dr. Sahiba Shakoor, renowned gynaecologist and obstetrician done C-Section of a 26-year-old women resident of Kalapathar in old city where in four children (two boys and two girls) were born.

According to the details, the 26-year-old woman Asma (name changed) was referred to Mina Hospital when the first abdominal scan was done, and it was found that there were four fetuses in the stomach.

Since then, the team of Mina Hospital treated the woman. And kept a special supervision on the treatment. During pregnancy, blood pressure problem sometimes occurred, sometimes the sugar level increased, in all these cases, the best medical facilities were provided by special care.

After about 30 weeks, when the woman was pregnant. She was in severe pain and was referred to Mina Hospital today. Dr. Asri and Dr. Afrin administered anesthesia. The team of Dr. Sahiba Shakur, Dr. Ishrat and Dr. Ramana Priya performed the surgery.

The woman gave birth to four children, one boy weighing 1.17 and the other boys weight of 1.2, one girl weighs 1.06 and the other girl weighs 1.05.

All four children are kept in the intensive care wards and are being treated under the supervision of Dr. Sachin Pediatrician. Twins were born in the said hospital, to the above woman.