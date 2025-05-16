Hyderabad Among First to Launch e-Chip Passports: Telangana Gears Up for Smart Travel Revolution

In a major boost to Telangana’s passport services, Hyderabad has been selected as one of the 12 pilot cities across India for the rollout of the new electronic chip-based passports. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has issued directives to the Telangana Regional Passport Office (RPO) to initiate necessary preparations for the launch of these next-generation passports.

High-Security e-Passports with Embedded Chips

Unlike the current passports, the new e-Chip passports will come with an RFID chip and antenna embedded in the cover. A gold-coloured symbol printed on the front cover will mark it as an electronic passport. The chip will securely store the applicant’s biometric data and digital signature, significantly enhancing passport security and authenticity.

Enhanced Features and Faster Processing

These e-Passports will be printed and prepared at the Indian Security Press (ISP) in Nashik. They are tamper-proof—any attempt to manipulate the chip will raise a red flag in the passport system and halt the authentication process. The entire passport issuance time will also reduce, with e-Passports likely to be delivered within seven days.

No Change in Application Process

Applicants need not worry about new procedures—the application process remains unchanged. They can apply through www.passportindia.gov.in, schedule appointments at Passport Seva Kendras (PSKs) or Post Office Passport Seva Kendras (POPSKs) and submit biometric data.

Existing Passports to Coexist Temporarily

Sources at the Telangana RPO clarified that current passport holders need not rush to upgrade immediately. The existing passports will remain valid, but applicants for fresh passports will begin receiving the e-Chip versions. Once an e-Passport is issued, the old passport will be automatically cancelled.

All Set for Integration with Embassies Worldwide

All Indian embassies, including those in the US and UK, are already integrated into the e-passport system, enabling smooth global verification. The Telangana RPO, which currently processes 4,500 to 5,000 applications daily, is gearing up to meet demand as the state takes a major leap toward smarter and more secure international travel.