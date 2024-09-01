Hyderabad | Beluga Airbus Makes Third Landing at Shamshabad Airport

Hyderabad: The world’s largest aircraft, the Beluga Airbus, made its third landing at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Shamshabad on August 29 at 12:17 AM.

The impressive sight of the Beluga Airbus, known for its distinctive whale-like shape, drew considerable attention and excitement from airport officials and staff, who accorded the aircraft a warm welcome.

The Beluga Airbus, flight A300-608ST, departed from Muscat and made a scheduled stop at Shamshabad Airport for refueling and staff rest. The aircraft remained on the ground for approximately three hours before continuing its journey. The arrival of the Beluga Airbus significantly altered the usual view of the airport, drawing the attention of both staff and passengers alike.

This marks the third time the Beluga Airbus has landed at Shamshabad Airport, with its first arrival in December 2022 and its second in August 2023. The aircraft, known for its unique design and capacity to transport oversized cargo, frequently travels to various countries for transportation purposes.