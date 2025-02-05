Hyderabad: Hydraa and DRF Stops Dumping of Soil in Lakes

Hyderabad: In a significant move to protect Hyderabad’s lakes, ponds, canals, and water bodies, the Hyderabad Disaster Response and East Monitoring & Protection Agency (HYDRA) along with Disaster Response Force (DRF) teams intervened to stop the illegal dumping of soil into lakes in the city. The teams successfully halted tipper trucks engaged in indiscriminate dumping at Bandla Guda.

DRF Halts Tipper Trucks at Bandla Guda

In the first incident, DRF teams intercepted four tipper trucks that had reached Indasagar Lake within the jurisdiction of the Bandlaguda Police Station. These trucks were attempting to dump soil into the lake. A JCB machine used to level the soil was also seized and handed over to the police. Legal action has been initiated against those responsible for the illegal activity, and cases have been filed.

Action Taken at Pet Bashirabad

In a separate case, DRF teams stopped a tipper truck that had reached the Deolapalli (Sumer Kanta) Lake in Pet Bashirabad for dumping soil. The truck was immediately seized and handed over to the Pet Bashirabad Police.

Authorities Vow to Crack Down on Illegal Dumping

Hyderabad Commissioner Rangnath expressed his concern over the illegal dumping activities and assured that the agency is keeping a close watch on individuals who are involved in throwing soil and domestic debris into lakes and public places. He further stated that strict action will be taken against anyone found violating environmental regulations in the future.

This move highlights the city’s commitment to maintaining the integrity of its water bodies and preventing illegal activities that could harm the environment.