Ashadam Bonalu in Hyderabad: Minister Issues Key Directives for Grand Celebrations

Hyderabad: In preparation for the upcoming Ashadam Bonalu festival, Telangana Ministers Konda Surekha and Ponnam Prabhakar held a high-level coordination meeting with officials to ensure smooth and grand celebrations across Hyderabad.

First Bonam to Begin at Golconda on June 26

Minister Ponnam Prabhakar announced that the Ashadam Bonalu festival will kick off on June 26 with the first Bonam at Golconda Fort. Major celebrations will follow at Balkampet Yellamma Temple, Ujjaini Mahankali Temple, and Lal Darwaza Temple, including the traditional Rangam and Thottela Processions.

₹20 Crores Allocated for Festival Preparations

The government has allocated ₹20 crore for the primary arrangements of the Bonalu festivities. Minister Prabhakar emphasized the need to coordinate with the Revenue and Endowments departments to ensure that temple-related grants and checks are disbursed before the festival begins.

Action Plans for Major Temples

Authorities were directed to prepare a detailed action plan for the key temples—Ujjaini Mahankali, Lal Darwaza, and Balkampet Yellamma. The plan should also include cultural events, curtain raisers, and public outreach through I&PR to highlight the significance of Hyderabad’s historic Bonalu celebrations.

Instructions to Officials: Work with Devotion, Not as Routine Duty

Minister Prabhakar urged all officials to approach the festival arrangements with a sense of service rather than routine duty. He stressed that Hyderabad’s prestige is tied to the success of Bonalu and that proper coordination and dedication would ensure a smooth event.

GHMC and Police to Ensure Infrastructure and Safety

The GHMC has been tasked with overseeing sanitation, lighting, water supply, and traffic arrangements. A control room will monitor ongoing developments. Police officials have been instructed to maintain law and order by coordinating with all relevant departments to avoid disruptions.

Goal: A Grand, Safe, and Spiritually Fulfilling Festival

Concluding the meeting, the minister said that with the blessings of the goddess, the festival should proceed without issues. If all officials fulfill their duties responsibly, Hyderabad’s cultural image will be greatly enhanced through the successful execution of Bonalu.