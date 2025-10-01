Hyderabad Glows Pink for 17th Year in a Row to Raise Breast Cancer Awareness



Hyderabad: In a powerful display of solidarity and awareness, several of Hyderabad’s most iconic landmarks were illuminated in pink tonight to mark the 17th edition of the ‘Paint the City Pink’ campaign, led by the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation. This unique initiative, which coincides with International Breast Cancer Awareness Month (October), is aimed at spreading awareness on the importance of early detection in the fight against breast cancer.

Prominent structures including Charminar, the Buddha Statue, Durgam Cheruvu Cable Bridge, T-Hub, Prasads Imax, and KIMS Hospitals turned pink in unison — making Hyderabad the only city in the world to light up so many historic and contemporary buildings in pink on a single night for breast cancer awareness.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. P. Raghu Ram, Founder, CEO & Director of Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation, said,

“Hyderabad continues to lead by example. For 17 consecutive years, the city has come together to spread the message of hope, courage, and the importance of early detection. Breast cancer is the most common cancer affecting women in India, with one woman diagnosed every 4 minutes and one death every 8 minutes. Early detection is the only weapon we have — and awareness is the first step.”

Breast cancer claims over 100,000 lives annually in India, with 200,000 new cases diagnosed each year. That means 1 in every 2 women diagnosed may not survive — a grim statistic the Foundation is working to change.

The Paint the City Pink campaign mirrors similar global efforts where landmarks like the White House, Empire State Building, Eiffel Tower, and Buckingham Palace also turn pink in October. But Hyderabad’s scale and consistency stand out.

Since its inception in 2007, the Ushalakshmi Breast Cancer Foundation has been on a mission to transform breast cancer from a taboo topic to a widely discussed health issue — empowering thousands of women through screenings, educational programs, and community initiatives.

Dr. Raghu Ram added:

“Every woman above 40 must undergo an annual screening mammogram. And all women must learn to be breast aware — any change, no matter how small, must be evaluated by a doctor immediately.”

As Hyderabad turns pink once again, the message is loud and clear: early detection saves lives, and the battle against breast cancer begins with awareness.