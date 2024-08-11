Hyderabad Horror | Shocking CCTV Footage Captures Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident in Hyderabad’s Gajula Amaram area, a speeding car struck and killed a 38-year-old security guard named Gopi as he was walking across the road. The accident, which occurred under the limits of the Jeedimetla Police Station, was caught on a nearby CCTV camera.

Gopi was killed on the spot in the collision. Preliminary reports suggest that the driver, who lost control of the vehicle, was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the accident.

Authorities are currently investigating the incident, and the driver has been taken into custody. The tragic event has raised concerns about road safety and the dangers of drunk driving in the city.