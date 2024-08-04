Hyderabad Horror | Woman Raped by Facebook Friend Promising Job

Hyderabad: In a disturbing incident, a woman from Anantapur district has been sexually assaulted in Hyderabad after falling victim to a job scam orchestrated through Facebook.

The victim, who was previously working in Bengaluru as a software professional, lost her job due to a lack of projects at her company.

While searching for new employment online, she was contacted by a man named Narsimha Reddy from Hyderabad, who promised her a job and invited her to the city. Trusting the offer, the woman traveled to Hyderabad with her family.

Upon arrival, she visited Narsimha Reddy’s consultancy office for an interview. Instead of a job opportunity, she was trapped in a room and raped by Reddy. Additionally, another individual named Lavakumar, who was present with Reddy, also raped her.

The woman reported the assault to her husband, who subsequently filed a complaint at the Borabanda Police Station. Police have registered a case and are currently investigating the matter.

This case underscores the urgent need for vigilance when dealing with job offers and online interactions. Authorities are working to ensure justice and apprehend the accused.