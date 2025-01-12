Hyderabad Hosts 68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Selection Trials 2025

The 68th Telangana State SGF Gymnastics Competition Selection Trials for Under-14, Under-17, and Under-19 Boys and Girls were held successfully at Gaudium School, Hyderabad, on 11th and 12th January 2025. These trials aimed to select top gymnasts for the upcoming School Nationals in Kolkata, scheduled from 27th January to 4th February 2025.

Event Highlights and Results:

Under-17 Girls – Floor Exercises Event:

Gold Medal: Diana (Hyderabad) Silver Medal: Nidhi (Hyderabad) Bronze Medal: Jaya (Ranga Reddy)

Under-17 Girls – All-Round Event:

Gold Medal: Nidhi Mittal (Hyderabad) Silver Medal: Bavya (Hyderabad) Bronze Medal: Sauna Grace (Ranga Reddy)

Under-14 Girls – Women’s Artistic Gymnastics (WAG):

Gold Medal: Vaishanvi Vyas (Hyderabad) Silver Medal: Kodur Ananya (Ranga Reddy) Bronze Medal: Ayushi Panjala (Medak)

Photo Caption:

School Games Federation observers Sri CH. Peddi Raju and Sri P. Jagan Mohan Goud, along with Mr. Rama Krishna Reddy (CEO, The Gaudium School), Manoj Rana (Indian Gymnastics Team Coach), and A. Someshwar (Secretary, Telangana Gymnastics Association), were present during the award ceremony, congratulating the winners.

The event showcased remarkable talent, with Hyderabad gymnasts dominating the podium across categories. These athletes are now set to represent Telangana at the national level, bringing pride to their schools and state.