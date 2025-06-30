Hyderabad Metro Rail Wins Special Recognition at UITP 2025 Awards in Hamburg

Hyderabad: In a proud moment for Indian urban mobility, L&T Metro Rail (Hyderabad) Limited (L&TMRHL) received a Special Recognition Award at the prestigious UITP 2025 Awards held recently in Hamburg, Germany. The award was conferred in the Asia-Pacific region category for operational excellence and innovation.

Award-Winning Project Focused on Optimized Operations and Revenue

The recognition was granted for the project titled “Optimized Metro Operation Plans Leading to Increased Revenue per Train”, executed in collaboration with the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA). The project showcased how efficient operational strategies can lead to enhanced revenue generation while maintaining high service standards.

UITP Awards Highlight Global Urban Mobility Innovations

Organized by the International Association of Public Transport (UITP), the UITP Awards are known for honoring transformative urban mobility projects across the globe. UITP comprises over 1,900 member organizations from more than 100 countries, making it one of the largest networks of public transport entities worldwide.

For the 2025 edition, more than 500 entries were received from leading global transit operators. Hyderabad Metro’s entry was shortlisted in the Top 5 Finalists under the Operational Excellence category, earning special recognition for its data-driven and efficiency-based approach.

Hyderabad Metro’s MD & CEO KVB Reddy Expresses Pride

In an official statement, KVB Reddy, MD & CEO of L&TMRHL, said that receiving this prestigious international award from UITP is a matter of immense pride.

“This recognition is a testament to our commitment to operational efficiency and providing passenger-centric solutions. As the world’s largest public-private partnership (PPP) metro operator, we take pride in showcasing Hyderabad Metro on the global stage with robust operational capabilities and forward-thinking strategies,” he said.

Impact of Smart Urban Transport Planning Recognized

Reddy further emphasized that smart transport strategies aligned with specific performance goals can bring tangible impact not only on metro systems but also on the urban landscapes they operate within.