Hyderabad: Midnight Blaze Guts Grocery Store in Vijay Nagar Colony

Hyderabad: Panic struck the Vijay Nagar Colony area in Hyderabad around midnight on Thursday when a fire broke out in a local grocery store. Although no casualties were reported, significant property damage occurred.

Short Circuit Suspected as Cause

According to initial reports, the fire is believed to have been triggered by a short circuit. Flames quickly spread through the store, damaging groceries, shelves, and other furniture inside.

Residents Alert Authorities After Spotting Smoke

Local residents noticed thick smoke and fire emerging from the shop, which is situated in a densely populated residential area. They immediately alerted the fire department and police, prompting a swift emergency response.

Fire Brought Under Control Promptly

Firefighters reached the scene on time and managed to extinguish the blaze before it could spread to adjacent buildings. No injuries or fatalities were reported, thanks to the prompt action by authorities.

Damage Assessment Underway

Officials from the fire and police departments have launched an investigation to confirm the cause of the fire. The total cost of the damage is yet to be estimated. The store owner is cooperating with authorities during the inquiry.