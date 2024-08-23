Hyderabad News | 7th edition of SportExpo India 2024 begins

Hyderabad: The 7th edition of SportExpo India 2024, organised by Hitex, commenced on Friday at Hitex, Madhapur, here.

The two-day event was inaugurated by notable personalities including Director and Actor Srinivas Avasarala, Vishwaraj Mohan from Decathlon, Jayapal Reddy, Executive Director of NMDC, Aditya Reddy from Buddy Bash, and Srikanth T.G., Business Head of Hitex Business Centre.

Speaking at the event, film star and director Srinivas Avasarala shared his thoughts on fitness, humorously admitting that while his fitness mantra is to hit the gym first thing in the morning, he often fails to do so.

However, after visiting the Sports Expo and witnessing the enthusiasm of fitness enthusiasts, he felt motivated to resume his fitness journey, which he had put on hold after the COVID-19 pandemic.

He emphasised the importance of an active lifestyle, urging people to prioritise fitness to avoid future regrets and keep lifestyle diseases at bay.

The expo serves as a B2C platform, bringing together leading brands and exhibitors from various sectors of the sports, fitness, nutrition, and wellness industries. According to TS Srikanth, Business Head of Hitex, the event features 55 exhibitors.

One of the expo’s highlights is the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon 2024, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank.

As India’s second-largest marathon and a World Athletics Label Race, it is a key partner of Sport Expo India 2024. Srikanth noted that the expo aims to promote sports and fitness not only as a profitable industry but also as a vital component of health and wellness.

Gamology, a fun gaming zone, has been one of the attractions at the expo. Ayyappa Chakilam, who spoke on behalf of Gamology, mentioned that the zone features a variety of engaging and amusing games, making it a perfect addition to social gatherings, corporate events, and educational institutions. Some of the standout games include Fintastic Fish, TossBoss, ShiftSwift, ShuttleShowdown, BalanceBattle, RollingRumble, Knockdown King, CoinChaos, QuadMad, and

TwistyEscape.

The Hyderabad Runners Society (HRS), India’s first institutionalised running group, will be organising a 5K “Curtain Raiser” for the 13th edition of the NMDC Hyderabad Marathon, powered by IDFC FIRST Bank, on Saturday at 0700 hours.

Aditya Reddy of Buddy Bash, a supporter of the expo, emphasised their commitment to creating products that encourage people to engage with life and loved ones through leisure games and play.

Buddy Bash, Decathlon, Hyderabad Runners, and Communitie are among the partners of the expo.