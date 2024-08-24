Hyderabad News | ACB traps Dy CTO for accepting Rs 35,000 bribe

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has caught a Deputy Commercial Tax Officer (CTO) in Hyderabad for accepting a bribe of Rs 35,000.

On Friday, at 1650 hours, B Vasantha Indira, State Tax Officer/Deputy Commercial Tax Officer of the Narayanaguda Circle in Hyderabad, was caught red-handed by the ACB Hyderabad City Range-I Unit.

She had demanded and accepted the bribe from a complainant in exchange for overlooking discrepancies in the complainant’s accounts, according to an ACB statement released on Saturday.

The Accused Officer (AO) was found to have acted improperly and dishonestly in performing her public duties. The bribe money was recovered from her possession, and a chemical test confirmed the presence of traces on her right-hand fingers.

Vasantha Indira was being arrested and subsequently produced before the Special Judge for SPE and ACB cases at the Nampally Court in Hyderabad.