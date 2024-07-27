Hyderabad News | CM Reddy Pledges Metro Connectivity to Old City by 2029

Hyderabad: In a significant development for Hyderabad’s infrastructure, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has pledged to bring Metro Rail connectivity to the Old City within the next four years.

Addressing the State Assembly during the budget discussion on Saturday, Reddy outlined the ambitious plans for the Hyderabad Metro Rail (HMR) Phase-II expansion.

The State government has proposed a joint venture company in partnership with the Centre to fund this expansion, which will cover a stretch of 78 kilometers. This initiative aims to benefit a larger section of the city’s population by enhancing connectivity.

Reddy explained that under the joint venture, the State government plans to bear 35 percent of the expenditure, urging the Centre to contribute 15 percent. The remaining 45 percent of the funding will be sourced through loans, with an additional 5 percent coming from the public-private partnership (PPP) model.

“We have revised the Phase-II expansion designs and routes proposed by the previous BRS government. The foundation stone has already been laid at Chandrayangutta, and tenders have been invited for a 33 km stretch to provide Airport connectivity. Even if the Centre does not support us, we are committed to completing the expansion before the next Assembly elections,” Reddy asserted. He also mentioned that land acquisition for the project is currently underway.

The Chief Minister emphasized that his reference to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as “Bade Bhai” was solely in the context of Centre-State relations, and not for any political favors. “I aim to maintain a cordial relationship with the Prime Minister in the best interests of the State,” he clarified.

This announcement marks a crucial step in Hyderabad’s urban development, promising enhanced connectivity and improved infrastructure for the city’s residents.