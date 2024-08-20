Hyderabad News | CM Revanth Inspects Secretariat Premises to Install Telangana Talli Statue

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday inspected the State Secretariat premises to install Telangana Talli statue.

The Chief Minister already announced that the Telangana Talli statue will be installed on the Secretariat premises on December 9.

Revanth Reddy has made it clear on several occasions that the Secretariat, which is the epicenter of the State administration, is the suitable place for the installation of the Telangana Talli statue with pride and utmost respect.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister asked the officials to find out a suitable location to install the statue, requirement of space and design plans. He also suggested that the proposed statue should reflect the Telangana culture and ordered the officials to prepare detailed plans for the installation of the statue.

Government Advisor Vem Narender Reddy, Bhongir MP Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy also accompanied the Chief Minister.