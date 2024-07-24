Hyderabad News | DCA Raids Shops Selling Habit-Forming Drugs

Hyderabad: The Drug Control Administration (DCA) of Telangana has carried out raids on medical shops in Hyderabad as part of a special drive targeting the illegal sale of habit-forming drugs. This action follows inputs from the Commissioner’s Task Force, Hyderabad.

The raids focused on the sale of habit-forming drugs, including Codeine-containing cough syrups, Nitrazepam (Nitravet) tablets, Alprazolam (Restyl) tablets, Tramadol (Ultracet) tablets, and Tapentadol (Tydol) tablets.

As a result, the DCA suspended the licenses of 20 medical shops in Hyderabad and Secunderabad zones and canceled the license of one shop for illegal drug sales.

The operations, conducted during the first and second weeks of July, revealed several violations, including:

Selling habit-forming drugs without a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

Failing to issue receipts or maintain proper purchase and prescription registers.

Other breaches of the Drugs Rules.

The misuse of these drugs poses severe risks, including addiction, respiratory depression, seizures, and potentially death. For instance:

Codeine syrups and Nitrazepam tablets are often abused for their sedative effects.

and are often abused for their sedative effects. Alprazolam, used for treating anxiety and insomnia, has a high addiction potential. Misuse can lead to drowsiness, confusion, and respiratory depression.

Drugs classified under Schedule H1 and Schedule X of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act are subject to strict regulations due to their high potential for abuse. These substances can only be sold with a prescription from a registered medical practitioner.

The illegal sale of habit-forming drugs is a serious offense under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and the DCA is committed to taking stringent action against any violations.