Hyderabad News | People Support Walk by Gandipet Welfare Society Rallies for Lake Preservation

Hyderabad: In a passionate effort to save the lakes of Hyderabad, the Gandipet Welfare Society organized a “Support Walk” on Sunday, drawing attention to the ongoing initiatives aimed at protecting these vital water bodies.

The walk, which saw participation from local residents, environmentalists, and civic groups, was part of the broader HYDRA movement—an action plan aimed at conserving the city’s lakes from encroachment and pollution.

The event comes at a time when the city has been witnessing a series of demolitions of illegal structures around lake areas, spearheaded by local authorities under the HYDRA initiative.

The demolition drive is seen as a critical step in restoring the natural ecosystem of Hyderabad’s lakes, which have been under threat due to rapid urbanization and unplanned development.

Participants in the “Support Walk” carried placards and banners, advocating for the preservation of local lakes such as Gandipet, Hussain Sagar, and several others that have suffered from encroachment and pollution.

The walk began at Gandipet Lake, a historic water reservoir, and continued through the surrounding areas, culminating in a gathering where speakers from various organizations addressed the crowd.

A spokesperson for the Gandipet Welfare Society highlighted the importance of public support in the conservation efforts. “Lakes are the lifeline of our city.

They not only provide water but also maintain ecological balance. It is our responsibility to protect them,” the spokesperson said.

The “Support Walk” was also seen as a move to raise awareness among citizens about the pressing need for sustainable development. Environmentalists emphasized that while the demolitions are a necessary measure, long-term solutions require community involvement, stricter regulations, and continuous monitoring to prevent future encroachments.

With growing public support, the HYDRA initiative aims to create a lasting impact on the city’s water conservation efforts.

The movement is expected to expand its focus to include not only lake preservation but also efforts to rejuvenate dried-up lakes and improve water quality in the existing ones.

As Hyderabad continues to develop rapidly, initiatives like the HYDRA action plan and the Gandipet Welfare Society’s “Support Walk” serve as reminders that progress must be balanced with environmental stewardship.