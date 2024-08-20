Hyderabad News | TPCC criticises KTR’s remarks on Rajiv Gandhi

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) Senior Vice President G Niranjan has expressed surprise and dismay over comments made by BRS Working President K T Rama Rao (KTR) that national leader Rajiv Gandhi had no connection to Telangana.

Niranjan described KTR’s remarks as a reflection of arrogance and urged him to retract his statement and issue a public apology.

Speaking to the media at Gandhi Bhavan on Tuesday, Niranjan emphasized that Rajiv Gandhi was a national leader whose contributions extended far beyond any single region.

As Prime Minister, Rajiv Gandhi served the country with distinction, playing a pivotal role in developing technology and strengthening the Panchayati Raj system.

He also granted 18-year-olds the right to vote, empowering youth to participate in democracy and contribute to the nation’s development.

Niranjan reminded that the people of Telangana have fond memories of Rajiv Gandhi’s 1990 Sadbhavana Yatra in Hyderabad and Secunderabad, as well as his door-to-door visits to victims of communal riots in 1991.

He criticized KTR and KCR for their belief that Telangana is their domain, stating that they are under the mistaken impression that they alone hold the rights to the state.

Niranjan warned that the people of Telangana would not tolerate disrespectful language against Rajiv Gandhi, who sacrificed his life for the country.

He accused KTR of being under the delusion that he would return to power and condemned his talk of removing the statue of Rajiv Gandhi and renaming Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. “Is this how we honor a leader who lost his life in a terrorist attack?” he questioned.

Niranjan further claimed that KCR and KTR, who he believes have lost their grip on power and may face legal consequences for their actions, are making irrational statements due to a loss of mental balance.

He alleged that KTR has a habit of making controversial comments, citing a recent instance where KTR made derogatory remarks about women performing break dances on free buses.