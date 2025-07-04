Hyderabad: Posters Targeting Congress Surface Ahead of Mallikarjun Kharge’s Visit

Hyderabad: On the day of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s tour of Hyderabad, several posters critical of the party surfaced across the city on Friday, July 4. The banners, displayed at key locations, accuse the Congress of failing to live up to its promises made during the 2023 Telangana Assembly elections.

Posters Slam Congress Over Violence, Injustice, and Broken Promises

The posters highlight various allegations against the Congress-led Telangana government, including violence, administrative irregularities, and injustice to citizens. They also accuse the party of atrocities committed against certain sections of society, drawing attention to the gap between promises and actions since coming to power.

Also Read: Kharge Leads Congress Meeting in Hyderabad to Plan for Caste Issues and Elections

The emergence of these banners appears to be a coordinated effort to question the credibility and governance of the Congress during a high-profile visit by its national president.

Political Tensions Rise Amid Kharge’s Visit

Mallikarjun Kharge’s visit to Hyderabad comes at a time when the Congress is preparing for upcoming political challenges, including local body elections and maintaining its grip on power in Telangana. The appearance of anti-Congress posters indicates growing dissent and could spark a war of words between rival political camps in the state.

While the Congress has not yet officially responded to the poster campaign, party sources suggest that it may be the handiwork of opposition forces attempting to dent the party’s image during a crucial political outreach.