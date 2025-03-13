HYDRAA’s Impact: Hyderabad Property Buyers Now Prioritize FTL and Buffer Zone Checks – AV Ranganath

In a significant shift, Hyderabad’s property buyers are now rigorously verifying Full Tank Level (FTL) and buffer zone compliance before purchasing land or homes—a trend attributed to the Hyderabad Disaster Response and Assets Protection Agency (HYDRAA). Commissioner AV Ranganath revealed that heightened awareness campaigns and enforcement drives by HYDRAA have made FTL and buffer zones household terms, reshaping real estate priorities in the city.

Also Read: Solve Public Issues Like Your Own – HYDRAA Commissioner …

Hyderabad Homebuyers Now Demand FTL and Buffer Zone Checks, Credits HYDRAA for Awareness Surge

What Are FTL and Buffer Zones?

FTL (Full Tank Level): The maximum water level a lake or pond can hold before overflowing. Construction beyond this boundary risks flooding.

The maximum water level a lake or pond can hold before overflowing. Construction beyond this boundary risks flooding. Buffer Zone: A regulated area around water bodies where development is restricted. In Telangana, buffer zones range from 9 meters for small lakes to 30 meters for larger ones, acting as natural flood barriers.

HYDRAA’s strict enforcement of these zones has turned them into critical checkpoints for buyers, replacing earlier preferences for “lake-view” aesthetics with legal and environmental due diligence.

HYDRAA’s Crackdown Drives Behavioral Change

Under Commissioner Ranganath’s leadership, HYDRAA has:

Demolished illegal encroachments near water bodies, including a recent drive in Nizampet that eased access for 10 residential colonies.

near water bodies, including a recent drive in Nizampet that eased access for 10 residential colonies. Used GIS mapping, satellite imagery, and real-time data to monitor violations.

to monitor violations. Expanded its jurisdiction to cover areas up to the Outer Ring Road (ORR), safeguarding 2,000 sq km of urban space.

“People now ask for FTL maps and approval documents before even visiting a site,” said real estate broker Ravi Kumar, reflecting the new norm.

Proactive buyers rely on:

Dharani Portal: Check land records and FTL survey numbers. Landeed: Instant access to property details, including buffer zone status. HYDRAA’s Public Maps: Shared during consultations to ensure transparency.

Challenges in Implementation

Despite progress, controversies persist. The Telangana High Court recently questioned HYDRAA’s demolition drive near Khajaguda Lake, citing unclear FTL boundaries. Commissioner Ranganath also faced scrutiny over his residence’s proximity to Peddacheruvu Lake, which he clarified was 380 meters outside the buffer zone.

Prajavani and Praja Palana: Bridging Governance Gaps

HYDRAA’s “Prajavani” initiative—a weekly public grievance program—has resolved 80% of issues through direct dialogue. “We treat public problems as our own,” Ranganath stated, emphasizing citizen-centric governance.

HYDRAA’s efforts have not only averted ecological disasters but also fostered trust in governance. With buyers now prioritizing compliance, Hyderabad’s real estate market is aligning with sustainable urban development goals.

HYDRAA’s blend of stringent enforcement and public education has redefined property buying in Hyderabad, turning regulatory checks into a mainstream practice. This shift promises a future where urban growth coexists with environmental stewardship.