Hyderabad: Solve Public Issues Like Your Own – HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath

Hyderabad: HYDRAA Commissioner AV Ranganath emphasized the importance of government officials taking responsibility for resolving public grievances. He stated that when officials consider people’s issues as their own, solutions become easier.

Discussion on Citizen-Centric Governance

The Commissioner made these remarks while speaking at a one-day discussion program on “Public Governance and the Role of Prajavani” held at Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCR HRD) on Wednesday.

He highlighted that most public issues can be resolved through consultations and proper guidance, while only about 20% of cases require complex solutions.

Also Read: Telangana’s 765 Sq. Km ‘Future City’ to Become India’s First Net-Zero Urban Hub

CM Revanth Reddy Prioritizes Public Grievance Redressal

Commissioner Ranganath praised Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for prioritizing public governance and grievance redressal mechanisms like Prajavani. He stated that the State Planning Board Vice Chairman Dr. Chinnareddy and State Prajavani Nodal Officer Divya Devarajan are actively working to make Prajavani more impactful.

Prajavani: A Key Tool for Understanding Public Concerns

The Commissioner elaborated on the significance of Prajavani in administrative governance, as it helps officials understand the ground reality of public grievances. HYDRAA has given special importance to Prajavani, making it a key initiative every Monday, where direct interactions with the public take place to resolve their issues.

HYDRAA’s Grievance Redressal System

During the event, Commissioner Ranganath presented a PowerPoint presentation showcasing how HYDRAA’s Prajavani initiative is being implemented, the grievances resolved so far, and the benefits it has brought to the public.

The Commissioner reiterated that effective governance is about engaging with people and addressing their concerns proactively.