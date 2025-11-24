Hyderabad Real Estate, Kokapet Sets Another Benchmark, HMDA Nets ₹1,355 Cr as Bids Touch ₹137 Cr per Acre

Hyderabad

Hyderabad’s open-land prices continued their meteoric rise as the HMDA fetched a staggering Rs 1,355.33 crore by auctioning just 9.90 acres of land in Kokapeta and Neopolis.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf24 November 2025 - 21:49
Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s open-land prices continued their meteoric rise as the HMDA fetched a staggering Rs 1,355.33 crore by auctioning just 9.90 acres of land in Kokapet and Neopolis.

Two large plots recorded massive bids, with prices touching Rs 137.25 crore per acre, the second highest ever after the Rs 160 crore-per-acre record. Land in Kokapet first crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 2023 and has surged since.

– Plot No. 17: 4.59 acres → Rs 136.50 crore per acre → Rs 626.53 crore total

– Plot No. 18: 5.31 acres → Rs 137.25 crore per acre → Rs 728.80 crore total

With these bids, Kokapet reaffirmed its status as Hyderabad’s costliest real estate zone, as the investors continue to compete aggressively for prime land.

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammed Yousuf

Mohammad Yousuf is an accomplished Content Editor with extensive experience in covering local, national, international, and sports news. Known for his sharp analytical skills and compelling storytelling, he has collaborated with leading media houses and earned recognition for his investigative content editing and insightful analysis of current events, trending topics, and breaking news. Yousuf brings deep knowledge of political and international affairs and a passion for delivering accurate and engaging sports coverage. His dedication to content integrity continues to strengthen Munsif News 24x7’s reputation for credibility.
