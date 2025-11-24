Hyderabad Real Estate, Kokapet Sets Another Benchmark, HMDA Nets ₹1,355 Cr as Bids Touch ₹137 Cr per Acre

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s open-land prices continued their meteoric rise as the HMDA fetched a staggering Rs 1,355.33 crore by auctioning just 9.90 acres of land in Kokapet and Neopolis.

Two large plots recorded massive bids, with prices touching Rs 137.25 crore per acre, the second highest ever after the Rs 160 crore-per-acre record. Land in Kokapet first crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in 2023 and has surged since.

– Plot No. 17: 4.59 acres → Rs 136.50 crore per acre → Rs 626.53 crore total

– Plot No. 18: 5.31 acres → Rs 137.25 crore per acre → Rs 728.80 crore total

With these bids, Kokapet reaffirmed its status as Hyderabad’s costliest real estate zone, as the investors continue to compete aggressively for prime land.